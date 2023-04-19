Scattered showers and storms continue through tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll stay mostly dry through the rest of this afternoon, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible through tonight and tomorrow.
Temperatures will try to warm into the upper 40s this afternoon ahead of a few more chances for isolated showers and storms some of us will see this evening. This chance will continue through tonight and Thursday, as well. Note that it will not be constantly raining during this time period, but all of the rain will likely add up above an inch once all is said and done. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for tonight and tomorrow, with a small threat for wind and hail again.
We'll dry out Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 60s. We should see a good amount of sunshine into Friday with highs in the 50s. There is a small chance for a light rain/snow mix to fall into Saturday, but it looks spotty at best. Stay updated with 27 News.