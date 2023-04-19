 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following counties, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette
and Sauk.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Windsor, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk
City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville,
Randolph, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Rio, Cambria,
Manchester, Dane, Arlington and Plain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Scattered showers and storms continue through tomorrow

Rain and storm planner

MADISON (WKOW) - We'll stay mostly dry through the rest of this afternoon, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible through tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures will try to warm into the upper 40s this afternoon ahead of a few more chances for isolated showers and storms some of us will see this evening. This chance will continue through tonight and Thursday, as well. Note that it will not be constantly raining during this time period, but all of the rain will likely add up above an inch once all is said and done. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for tonight and tomorrow, with a small threat for wind and hail again.

We'll dry out Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 60s. We should see a good amount of sunshine into Friday with highs in the 50s. There is a small chance for a light rain/snow mix to fall into Saturday, but it looks spotty at best. Stay updated with 27 News.

Weather forecast 11 am 4/19/2023

