Scattered showers and storms continue through tomorrow

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette and Sauk. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Windsor, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Rio, Cambria, Manchester, Dane, Arlington and Plain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&