Scattered snow showers for Saturday

On the backside of that very strong cold front, there's still a bit of energy left in the atmosphere that'll turn some moisture from liquid to snow throughout Saturday. Don't worry... if you aren't quite ready for snow, it isn't expected to stick. At least... this round isn't expected to stick.
Flurries will turn over to isolated, light snow showers as Saturday unfolds. Particularly between the mid/late morning through the late afternoon, that's when most of Wisconsin will see those isolated snow showers. Especially those farther east where the impacts of the exiting low are still felt.
Temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 30s however, the northwesterly winds are going to keep us feeling like we're in the 20s.
Looking ahead to next week, we're tracking another low that's expected to bring a better chance for accumulating snow to Wisconsin. Most can expect a little blanket of fresh snow - early models suggest around an inch to 1.5".