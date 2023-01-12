Scattered snow showers to end Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Northerly winds are going to pull a little bit of moisture off of Lake Superior which may bring southern Wisconsin some scattered snow showers as we end the day. However, looking beyond tonight... temperatures are once again set to climb as we head into the weekend.
Snow showers are going to be scattered starting in the second half of Thursday. Not everyone will see these snow showers but if you do, it'll potentially be a downburst of heavy snow then it'll quickly move on.
The scattered snow showers may bring minimal impacts to the evening commute. The snow should wrap up overnight/early Friday morning with around a half an inch falling.
Cloud conditions diminish throughout the day Friday and our temperatures will be slightly cooler, hanging out in the low to mid 30s.
The weekend looks to be quiet with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s through Monday, with rain chances moving in for MLK Day.