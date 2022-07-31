Scattered storms later tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
To end the month, and the weekend, the high pressure system that's brought nice conditions will begin to slide southeast. As it does, showers and thunderstorms will move back into the picture briefly before nice conditions take over again.
Mostly sunny conditions were with us today. Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 80s for all of the state with warmer temperatures found farther northwest.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are now developing across northern parts of Wisconsin. Severe storms will be possible farther northwest too with wind and hail being the main threats however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
That line of storms will extend to southern Wisconsin after the midnight hours. The storms should gradually weaken as they move over the viewing area.
Pleasant weather returns Monday and Tuesday before hot & humid conditions move in on Wednesday.