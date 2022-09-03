Scenic & affordable Wisconsin Labor Day travel destinations

(WKOW) -- Labor Day weekend is upon us, and more than 53% of Americans are planning to travel for it this year. About 35% of Americans are planning to travel by car, but with gas prices still higher than normal, exploring locally is a great option to satisfy that travel craving.
AnaElise Beckman, Discover Wisconsin Producer, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Saturday morning to share some of the best ways and places to travel.
She shared how Jefferson County is a great place to get out and explore the parks, bike routes and water trails. There is also a goat island there, which is free to visit and camp at.
"If you're itching to get outside, this is a great spot for people who love to get out in nature," Beckman said.
She also highlighted High Cliff State Park in Calumet County, Ledge View Nature Center and Honeymoon Acres Greenhouse.
Discover Wisconsin returns to WKOW for the second half of its 35th season on Wednesday.
Here is what each episode will feature:
- Jefferson County premieres 9/7
- Calumet County premieres 9/14
- Chilling out in WI premieres 9/21
- Sheboygan County premieres 9/28