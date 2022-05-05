 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scheduled roadwork begins in Dodge County

Road Construction 2 ANCHOR

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers of some upcoming road projects that could impact normal routes.

Officials Tweeted out the information this week, asking drivers to avoid these areas:

State Highway 28, State Highway 67, State Highway 175, and County Road TW are closed north of the village of Theresa, due to road construction within Dodge County, for a roundabout installation.

State Highway 67 south of the city of Mayville is also be closed for resurfacing.  

These projects are expected to last several months.

 

Tags

Recommended for you