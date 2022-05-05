Scheduled roadwork begins in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers of some upcoming road projects that could impact normal routes.
LONG TERM ROAD CLOSURES https://t.co/vjTOnB5YFF pic.twitter.com/HKPSxlLB5M— DodgeCountySheriff (@DodgeCoSheriff) May 4, 2022
Officials Tweeted out the information this week, asking drivers to avoid these areas:
State Highway 28, State Highway 67, State Highway 175, and County Road TW are closed north of the village of Theresa, due to road construction within Dodge County, for a roundabout installation.
State Highway 67 south of the city of Mayville is also be closed for resurfacing.
These projects are expected to last several months.