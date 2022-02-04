 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schneider recruiting more female truck drivers

  • Updated

Schneider Recruiting More Female Drivers
Women in Trucking

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin based Schneider is trying to address a shortage of truck drivers, by bringing more women into the driver's seat.

It's starting a campaign to recruit more female drivers.

Part of that campaign includes having its driver trainers going across the country with a truck decal featuring a female driver.

"We don’t tell our young girls, women, that they can do this job. That it’s an option. We just need to share that this is a career," Schneider driver Kellylynn McLaughlin told our affiliate WBAY.

The American Trucking Association says there's a shortage of about 80,000-drivers right now.

Tags

Recommended for you