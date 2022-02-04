Schneider recruiting more female truck drivers

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin based Schneider is trying to address a shortage of truck drivers, by bringing more women into the driver's seat.
It's starting a campaign to recruit more female drivers.
Part of that campaign includes having its driver trainers going across the country with a truck decal featuring a female driver.
"We don’t tell our young girls, women, that they can do this job. That it’s an option. We just need to share that this is a career," Schneider driver Kellylynn McLaughlin told our affiliate WBAY.
The American Trucking Association says there's a shortage of about 80,000-drivers right now.