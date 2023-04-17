School board announces interim MMSD superintendent

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Board of Education announced a former MMSD administrator will serve as the interim superintendent after the retirement of current superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins.
The board announced Monday night that it has selected Lisa Kvistad as interim superintendent. She will lead the district for the 2023-2024 school year. Kvistad will serve until the Board selects a permanent superintendent.
Jenkins is scheduled to retire from MMSD in July.
Kvistad worked in the school district for 19 years until her retirement in 2020. During her last nine years at MMSD, she served as the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. Before that, Kvistad was the Director of State and Federal Programs.
She had also been an elementary school principal for 11 years, spending time at Elvehjem Elementary School and Lowell Elementary School in Madison.
“It is with tremendous respect and gratitude that The Board of Education welcomes Lisa back to the Madison Metropolitan School District as our interim superintendent," board president Ali Muldrow said in a statement. "Her leadership, expertise, and profound commitment to the children of this community is right on time and essential to our transition process. Our board is confident that Lisa will hit the ground running within this role as she has risen to the occasion in every other role she’s held throughout her career in education. We look forward to this opportunity to support her leadership.”