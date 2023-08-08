School District of Janesville approves pay increase of 5.9% for teaching staff

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – The Board of Education for the School District of Janesville announced Tuesday that they approved a contract cost-of-living pay increase of 5.9% for all certified teaching staff.
This followed a 99% ‘yes’ vote by members of the Janesville Education Association.
In response, District Superintendent Mark Holzman released a statement that said in part: “In this competitive job market, we are investing in our staff while respecting the limits of our budget and being good stewards of taxpayer funding.”
School Board President Michelle Haworth also released a statement. Hers said in part: “We feel this contract is appropriate and reflective of the community’s desire to have quality educators and school staff in our buildings meeting the needs of all students in our schools.”
In a release, the district said both they and the Janesville Education Association hope the contract will help with recruiting and retaining teachers, which is a problem the district says has been felt across Wisconsin.