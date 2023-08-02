School District of Janesville looks to hire more teachers, other staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Students in Janesville will head back to class in less than a month, but the district is still working to fill open positions for teachers and other staff.
Superintendent Mark Holzman told 27 News Wednesday the district has around 25 openings for certified teachers. He said that's similar to the shortage the district saw last year at this same time.
"Some of those are in very special areas, when we talk about occupational therapists, speech therapists," he said.
Holzman said it's harder to hire for those jobs, and the district could have some openings even after the start of the school year.
"We're going to have to provide some overloads for some of our staff, and we're going to have to have people have higher than normal class sizes of students are working with," he said. "Then, we'll have to compensate them appropriately."
He said while it's a bit easier to hire general classroom teachers, that process has gotten harder over the past decade.
"Historically, we used to have 50, 60, 100 people applying for a specific job," Holzman said. "Now, we have 10, 15 people. So, there just isn't as many people seeking those positions."
This week, the district is hosting a job fair in an effort to hire more teachers, custodians, food service workers and other staff.
Wednesday was the first day of the fair, and Holzman said some attendees left with job offers.
The job fair will continue Thursday morning from 8 to 11:30. It is at the district's Educational Services Center at 527 S. Franklin St.