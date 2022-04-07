School District of Janesville makes contract offer for new superintendent

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The School District of Janesville is one step closer to finalizing its next superintendent.
According to a press release from the district, the Board of Education unanimously decided to offer a contract to Mark Holzman and expects to vote on the final contract during an April 12 meeting.
Holzman currently is the superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, a role he's had since 2015. Prior to his current superintendent role, Holzman served various administrative roles and started his career as a social studies teacher. He has a masters degree in educational leadership and is a Ph.D. candidate for the same subject.
His offer comes after three finalists had one-on-one interviews with the board in early March.
If his contract is finalized, he would replace Steve Pophal, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year in October.