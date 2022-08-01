School District of Janesville partners with transit to give training to students using city buses

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The School District of Janesville (SDJ) and Janesville Transit System (JTS) are teaming up to provide a bus training program to students interested in using city buses for transportation to school.
A press release from the school district states the training program will be held on Aug. 17. Staff will work with middle school and high school students interested in learning how to safely navigate city bus routes and how to use bus passes and tokens.
SDJ said where students attend training will depend on where they attend school for the upcoming school year. Specific training times and locations will be finalized once a complete list of registrants has been collected.
Families interested in the training program must register before Aug. 12 by filling out the form or calling Administrative Assistant to Pupil Services, Molly Rohde, at 608-743-5061.
JTS is also hosting a “JTS Family Information Night” at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, at Wilson Elementary School. No pre-registration is needed.