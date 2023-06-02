School District of Janesville serving free meals to kids over summer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The School District of Janesville is offering free, nutritional meals to kids over the summer to fill the void of no longer having school lunches leaves.
The Summer Food Service Program gives kids access to meals when the free and reduced-price meals schools offer are often unavailable.
The meals are available for children ages 18 and under. People over 18 who are determined by the state or a local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year are also eligible.
The meals will be served at several locations throughout the summer:
- Edison Middle School
- Schedule: June 12 - July 7
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Jefferson, Harrison, Kennedy, Madison, Roosevelt and Van Buren Elementary Schools
- Schedule: June 12 - July 7
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Craig and Parker High Schools
- Schedule: June 12 - July 20
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Rock River Charter School
- Schedule: June 12 - July 7
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Bond Park Pavilion and Hedberg Public Library
- Schedule: June 12 - August 16
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Adams, Jackson, Lincoln, Washington and Wilson Elementary Schools
- Schedule: June 12 - August 16
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club
- Schedule: June 12 - August 16
- Hours: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
All meals must be eaten on-site.