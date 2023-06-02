 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

School District of Janesville serving free meals to kids over summer

  • Updated
  • 0
school lunch generic
MGN

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The School District of Janesville is offering free, nutritional meals to kids over the summer to fill the void of no longer having school lunches leaves.

The Summer Food Service Program gives kids access to meals when the free and reduced-price meals schools offer are often unavailable. 

The meals are available for children ages 18 and under. People over 18 who are determined by the state or a local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year are also eligible. 

The meals will be served at several locations throughout the summer:

  • Edison Middle School
    • Schedule: June 12 - July 7
    • Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • Jefferson, Harrison, Kennedy, Madison, Roosevelt and Van Buren Elementary Schools
    • Schedule: June 12 - July 7
    • Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • Craig and Parker High Schools
    • Schedule: June 12 - July 20
    • Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Rock River Charter School
    • Schedule: June 12 - July 7
    • Hours: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Bond Park Pavilion and Hedberg Public Library
    • Schedule: June 12 - August 16
    • Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Adams, Jackson, Lincoln, Washington and Wilson Elementary Schools
    • Schedule: June 12 - August 16
    • Hours: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • Boys & Girls Club
    • Schedule: June 12 - August 16
    • Hours: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

All meals must be eaten on-site.

Tags

Recommended for you