School District of Jefferson focuses on school safety

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- School safety is top of mind for many families as they send their children back to the classroom.
Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, District Administrator Charles Urness from the School District of Jefferson stopped by the studio to talk about what his district is doing to make people feel safe.
"People first. We want to make sure we have a positive school climate and positive school culture," he explained.
Urness said the district is in the process of securing a school safety grant that will pay for detailed digital maps of its buildings to share with local fire and police departments.
He also said a Run-Hide-Fight-Notify training is scheduled for Sept. 30. This is in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Police Department.