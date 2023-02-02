 Skip to main content
School District of Jefferson's East Elementary closed Friday because of water main issue

  • Updated
  • 0
School District of Jefferson logo

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WKOW) — An elementary school in Jefferson will be closed again Friday. 

Jefferson School District Administrator Charles Urness closed East Elementary Thursday because mater main issue and water damage. 

Then, in a letter sent to families on Friday, he said repairs for the burst water main pipe will continue for the weekend, causing them to close the building for another day. 

"We are working with the city to complete repairs to the water main, and our goal is for school to resume on Monday, February 6, 2023. We understand that this may create additional difficulties for families, and we apologize for the disruption to your routine," Urness said in the letter. 

When class resumes on Monday, Urness said the district will provide bottled water to staff and students, as well as portable sinks with potable water for hand washing. They'll continue to do this until the new pipe passes inspection. 

All other buildings within the district will remain open. 

