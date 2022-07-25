School districts host education forum for 80th District candidates

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Monday evening, the Mount Horeb High School cafeteria transformed into a forum for some of the people running to fill the 80th District State Assembly seat.
Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) was first elected to the seat in 2002 and has held it ever since, but she's not running for re-election. Five Democrats and two Republicans are vying to replace her.
The legislative district includes parts of Dane, Iowa and Green counties.
Monday night, the Mount Horeb, New Glarus and Verona Area school districts came together to host a forum for the candidates to answer questions related to education.
Four of the candidates participated, and all agreed there's room for improvement in Wisconsin's K-12 education system. However, the causes they identified and their ideas for bringing about change differ.
Republican Nathan Graewin said he believes education has suffered over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So the teaching has been bad and then the struggling with the youth trying to play catch up and not even getting the full benefit of what the school has to offer, actually being in school," he said.
Democrat Mike Bare pushed back against Graewin's view.
"Teaching has not been bad," Bare said. "It's been circumstances that have been bad, and teachers have had to work through that. I think they deserve a lot of credit and thanks."
The candidates often focused on their own plans rather than attacking their opponents, but Graewin drew criticism once again after he said he supports school vouchers because he believes they create competition between schools.
Democrat Chad Kemp said he doesn't think schools should be treated like businesses on the open market.
"If you're taking money away from public schools, you're only hurting them constantly," he said. "It's not a competition. What we want to do is make sure we're lifting all boats and making sure all the children are getting a great education."
The three Democrats largely agreed on what their priorities will be if they are elected, including re-establishing collective bargaining rights for teachers and overhauling the school funding formula.
However, one Democrat said she believes her qualifications in education set her apart from the others.
"I've worked in the field of education throughout my whole career," Anna Halverson said. "With all due respect to my colleagues up here, there's no one with the breadth or depth of experience in education than what I bring to the table."
Three other candidates were invited but did not attend the forum. Organizer Steve Salerno, the Mount Horeb School District superintendent, said Republican Jacob Luginbuhl declined the invitation, Democrat Doug Steinberg did not respond and Democrat Dale Yurs had a previously-scheduled commitment.
The primary election on August 9 will narrow the field down to one Democrat and one Republican. Those two candidates will face off on November 9.