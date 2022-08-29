Schools put emphasis on mental health, asking for help

MADISON (WKOW/AP) - In some ways, this years return to school will return the sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, but many of the lasting impacts are sticking around.
The mental health of students last year hit a crisis level, and schools all across the country are rolling out so new coping tools.
One of those new tools is a take-a-break corner at the The Cecilia school, this will allow kids to take some deep breaths or play with stress toys.
Another form of helping is the online student screener at Lakewood Elementary School in Kentucky.
"It helps you explain how your feelings but only grown ups know it. Other kids don't know how you feel," said student Leah Rainey. "The teachers if they know like you feel bad or something, they will come up to you and they will talk to you and it helps you process how you feel about other stuff."
The main goal of many schools this year is normalizing the idea of asking for help.