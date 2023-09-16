Schuster's Farm opens for 30th season of pumpkins

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- While next weekend is technically the start of fall, Schuster's Farm welcomed the season early on Saturday with the 30th opening of the pumpkins.
But pumpkin season calls for more than just squash. Fall on the farm features corn mazes, bonfires, haunts, apple canons, hayrides, activities and animals until Oct. 30th.
Sarah Schuster, director of marketing and food sales, shared her adoration for pumpkin season and the community members who celebrate with the farm.
"We really try to be a place for joy, where anyone can come and have a good time," she said.
From carving pumpkins to drinking apple cider, fall welcomes many traditions. Schuster said working on the farm lets her connect with visitors and join in on these experiences.
"I absolutely love it, and I love being able to be a part of people's lives and bring the joy."
Pumpkin season schedules and information can be found on the Schuster's Farm webpage.