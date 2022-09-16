Schuster's Farm raising awareness of food insecurity

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A farm in Deerfield is using its corn maze to raise awareness about food insecurity.
The maze at Schuster's Farm features an image of chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John's Kitchens. Little John’s partners with farmers, producers, suppliers and grocery stores, taking nutritious ingredients that would otherwise be thrown away and transforms them into nutritious meals at a pay-what-you-can cost.
Over its opening weekend, the farm will donate one dollar of each ticket sale to Little John's.
There are also messages in the maze about food waste and food insecurity.
"Our small maze has food waste facts and ways to reduce food waste for the younger kids. And so kind of trying to have everyone just start thinking about how much food you throw out, and how we might be able to help those that don't have food," Sarah Schuster said.
Starting this weekend, the farm will be open every day through Halloween.