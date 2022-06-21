 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scorcher start to summer with isolated storm chances

Heat advisory

MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for triple digit feels-like temps on the way.

Highs soar into the mid 90s with the heat index as high as 107°. Limit your time outside, stay hydrated and check the backseat before getting out of the car to make sure everyone is getting out.

Isolated storms will fire up along a cold front late-day and this evening. Heavy downpours, briefly high winds and hail are possible with a marginal level 1/5 risk. We'll have much lower humidity on Wednesday and highs will only get to the mid 80s.

Mid to upper 80s on Thursday with lots of sunshine and still low humidity. Isolated storm chances return Friday in the mid to upper 80s. You'll feel more humidity on Saturday with a few more storms expected during the day and possibly at night as another cold front moves in knocking temps down to the 70s on Sunday.

