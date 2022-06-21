Scorcher start to summer with isolated storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for triple digit feels-like temps on the way.
Highs soar into the mid 90s with the heat index as high as 107°. Limit your time outside, stay hydrated and check the backseat before getting out of the car to make sure everyone is getting out.
Isolated storms will fire up along a cold front late-day and this evening. Heavy downpours, briefly high winds and hail are possible with a marginal level 1/5 risk. We'll have much lower humidity on Wednesday and highs will only get to the mid 80s.
Mid to upper 80s on Thursday with lots of sunshine and still low humidity. Isolated storm chances return Friday in the mid to upper 80s. You'll feel more humidity on Saturday with a few more storms expected during the day and possibly at night as another cold front moves in knocking temps down to the 70s on Sunday.