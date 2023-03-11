Scores of runners take part in Shamrock Shuffle

MADISON (WKOW) – Scores of runners dawning their St. Patrick’s day best took part in Madison’s Shamrock Shuffle Saturday.
The event began at 7:45 a.m. and included a walk, a 5K and a 10K through Downtown Madison.
One family ran their seventh annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Saturday. They said it was about more than running and shared what they were most looking forward to.
“Just raising money for the Boys and Girls Club and having a good time with the bunch,” Tom, one of the family members, said.
Each year, the Shamrock Shuffle raises thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. To date, the race has raised more than $400,000.
You can read more about the Shamrock Shuffle here.