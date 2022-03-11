SCOTUS to consider complaints from GOP, Dem. senator over Evers redistricting maps

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Republicans, Gov. Tony Evers, and a Democratic state senator all filed responses to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday making different arguments about how the nation's highest court should get involved with drawing the state's voting maps for the next decade.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett had asked all parties to submit their arguments by Friday, specifically for whether the court should pause the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling on the maps from taking effect.
The state court last week selected Evers' maps. In a 4-3 decision, the majority opinion stated Evers maps were superior because they moved fewer people into a new district.
While the maps maintain a Republican advantage, it was less pronounced than the GOP-controlled legislature's maps.
The state supreme court previously stipulated the maps it would choose needed to avoid varying too much from the 2011 maps Republicans established. Experts have found the maps artificially enhanced a Republican edge that already exists due to liberal voters clustering in urban areas.
The U.S. Supreme Court, however, has established that it will not consider issues of partisan balance, leaving that instead to the states. SCOTUS will get involved if there's a question of whether maps violate federal protections.
Republicans are challenge Evers' maps on the basis that they overemphasize race. Their filing argues that "race dominated" the governor's Assembly maps because it created a seventh majority-Black district in and around Milwaukee.
"What the Republicans are saying is that the Voting Rights Act did not require the creation of that 7th majority-minority district," UW-Madison Political Science Professor Rob Yablon said. "And, in fact, the governor considered race in the creation of those districts excessively and needlessly."
Evers, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, argued their maps put the greatest emphasis on "least changes" and not race.
Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) also challenged the governor's maps. She argued the maps watered down the Black vote by spreading the Black population among seven districts that each had a Black population of either 50 or 51 percent.
"The claim on the other side of this would be that the governor actually should have had districts that went beyond 50 percent to make sure you really were preserving those representational opportunities," Yablon said.
Yablon said whether SCOTUS takes the Wisconsin case could depend on whether it sees similarities to the Alabama case, which the court has agreed to hear after staying a lower court's ruling. The court recently declined to hear Republican challenges to maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
"Since the U.S. Supreme Court is already hearing that case, it may well say that it will take on this somewhat related case from Wisconsin too," Yablon said. "Now, that doesn't mean, though, that in the meantime the U.S. Supreme Court will stop the state supreme court's map from taking effect."
The Wisconsin Elections Commission in its filing has asked the high court to decide by March 15 whether it will halt the state supreme court's ruling. It says it must have some certainty around them maps as it prepares for the 2022 mid-term elections, which will include legislative and congressional contests.