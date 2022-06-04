SCOWIS Chief Justice remembers retired Juneau County judge killed in shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Supreme Court Chief Justice, Annette Kingsland Ziegler, is remembering slain retired Judge John Roemer as a family man and a "true Christian gentleman" who had a strong sense of community.
"The state's judicial family is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," Ziegler said in a statement Saturday. "Judge Roemer dedicated much of his career to public service in the law."
Roemer retired from the bench in August 2017.
In his retirement letter to then-Governor Scott Walker, Roemer wrote, "I graciously wish to thank the citizens of the state of Wisconsin and the county of Juneau for giving me this precious opportunity to serve as their circuit court judge. It is a responsibility that, at times, I can barely fathom."
He was first elected in 2004 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2016. Before becoming a judge, he served as an assistant district attorney for Juneau County and an assistant state public defender.
"He was known by colleagues for his sharp legal mind and his willingness to share his time and knowledge with others," Ziegler said. "His work made a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in Juneau County and elsewhere in the state. Our deepest sympathy goes to Judge Roemer's family at this time."
Roemer also worked in private practice and served as a lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army Reserves.
Wisconsin's Department of Justice said Roemer was found dead in his home on Friday after what appeared to be a targeted attack.