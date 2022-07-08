SCOWIS rules local health officials don't need approval for orders

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Dane County Friday, ruling in a 4-3 decision local health authorities can issue orders without approval from election officials.
The court sided with Dane County, which was sued by a pair of businesses challenging whether Public Health Madison & Dane County could limit the size of gatherings and restrict capacity sizes at businesses.
In its ruling, the four justices in the majority held Wisconsin law gives local health officials the authority to issue orders without elected bodies, like county boards or common councils, signing off on them.
The court also maintained Dane County's ordinance fining violators of the health order was also legal.
"Neither laws' grant of authority runs afoul of our constitution's separation of powers," the majority opinion, written by Justice Jill Karofsky, read.
Fitchburg business, Gymfinity, was one of the businesses that challenged the ordnance last fall.
County Executive Joe Parisi praised the decision, calling it a "win" for the county's residents.
"This ruling ensures that our public health department will have the ability to keep our community safe," Parisi said. "And that decision making will remain science-based."
Conservative County Board Supervisor Jeff Weigand of Marshall had unsuccessfully pushed for the board to vote on whether the ordinance should take effect.
Following the ruling, he called on the GOP-controlled legislature to pass a law required local health officials to get permission from elected bodies before enacting orders that restrict gatherings and limit capacities.
"This is further proof that Wisconsin’s outdated statutes need to be revised," Weigand said. "I will continue working with the Wisconsin State Legislature to pass 2021 SB 1000 which will put a needed check and balance on the policy setting of unelected government employees.”