Sculpting the Future brings fresh, clean drinking water to Africa

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Waterpark Capitol of the World is working to ensure communities in Africa have access to one of earth's most important commodities: water.
Natasha Lucke, whose family owns the Kalahari Resort, says everything from the resort's name to its décor is inspired by Africa.
So, when their neighbors in Zimbabwe were hit hard by COVID-19, their family foundation, the Nelson Family Foundation, launched Sculpting the Future -- an initiative that aims to bring fresh, clean drinking water to Zimbabwe and beyond.
"Clean water is something that we take for granted here in United States, and we're going to change thousands of lives, and that's by far the most important thing we'll ever do," Lucke said.
Through Sculpting the Future, 100 African artists created an authentic sculpture that depicted their interpretation of the word 'love.'
"What we got back was super unique," Lucke said. "Sculptures range from 12" by 12", where they can fit on your fireplace, or a four-foot sculpture that can go in your garden."
Right now, the sculptures are on display at all four of Kalahari's locations, and available for purchase online. You can view all of the sculptures and the artists who created them online.
Lucke says all proceeds will go back into the Zimbabwe community, adding that the Nelson Family Foundation will match proceeds made.
"If you check out the video on our website, you can see just their reactions when they're seeing clean water for the first time. It's pretty incredible," Lucke said.
This year marks the Nelson Family Foundation's second annual Sculpting for the Future.