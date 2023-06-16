Search crews find signs of 'recent human activity' in fifth day of searching for 13-year-old boy

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Search crews told 27 News Friday they found a second campsite in the Baraboo Bluffs while searching for missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski, but they cannot be sure if it belongs to him.
The campsite was located late Thursday, and more signs of life were found nearby Friday.
"We found a pair of socks ... that looked like it had not been there very long," Sauk County Lt. Steven Schram said. "We found a knife sheath that looked like it had been dropped right next to the socks."
Crews are also now working with knowledge that before James disappeared, he expressed to multiple people he wanted to be a survivalist.
"He is likely in possession of one of a series of books entitled 'living off the grid,' which has information in it to survive in the woods by yourself, including water filtration, how to build camps," Schram said. "Some of that is what's leading us to believe that the structures that we're finding are probably left by James, because they're built in a way that mirrors what was in that book."
These new clues are changing the search strategy.
"We feel like our added presence at this point could continue to just push him further and further away. And that's what we're taking into account with the change that you may see behind me now with the lack of squads, and the planning and preparation that we're going to put into this weekend and our continued investigation," Schram said.
Crews have left behind cameras near the areas where they suspect James has been. If any motion is detected, they will get an alert immediately to respond.
Lt. Schram said they will have officers and deputies search through the entire weekend, if need be.
Sauk County is not asking for the public's help looking for James, but Lt. Schram acknowledged Friday that the search area is public land.
Lt. Schram fears if too many people are in the area, James may escape further into hiding.
"I think what would happen if the area is flooded with people trying to find James is he may continue the behavior that he's done with us, which is try to be as elusive as possible," Schram said.
James went missing early Monday morning.