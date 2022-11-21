Search for missing driver underway after crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Right now, a family is searching for their loved one and answers after he went missing following a car crash witnessed by police.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reports they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in Janesville around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. They said the driver crashed into a traffic light and continued driving until his car became disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. State Patrol said the driver then got out and ran away. They identified him as 27-year-old Christopher Miller of Fitchburg.
Miller's mom, Tammy Jones, said she has not heard from her son since, which is out of character.
"I know him. He would have called. Especially under the circumstances," Jones said. "To just take it as: 'He fled the scene. It is what it is.' It just doesn't sit right with us."
She said those concerns are amplified by the fact that he was not wearing a jacket at the time of the incident, and she does not know if he was injured.
"It's been so cold these last couple of days," Jones said.
Jones acknowledges that her son may be in trouble for the crash and have to face the consequences but said the number one priority right now should be finding him.
"We can deal with the consequences later, but I just want him to be home. I just want to know that he's safe and he's alive," Jones said.
Miller's fiancé, Mallory Duerst, is also focused on finding him.
"We've just been pleading for help," Duerst said. "We just want to make sure he's safe and alive. Period."
The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that they tried to find Miller during the daylight hours on Saturday. Then, after family contacted police concerned that they still had not heard from him, the Wisconsin State Patrol said they went out again Sunday to do an aerial search.
The family said they also searched the area Miller was last seen on foot, as well as, called the nearest public places, hotels, hospitals and jails, but have come up short. They are holding out hope, though.
"I've got faith and I've been praying," Jones said.
Court records show Miller is facing seven traffic violations for the incident on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the Rock County Sheriff's Office is now leading the search for Miller with their assistance.
The family said Miller was last seen wearing a black Nike jogging suit, a black and white hat and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts should contact police.