Search for missing Sauk Co. teen enters fourth day

Search for James - Wednesday

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The search for the 13-year-old who went missing in Sauk County earlier this week enters a new day.

James Yoblonski left home early Monday morning. Since then, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office has poured numerous resources into finding the boy.

On Monday, the family car and makeshift campsite were found near US 12 and the Sauk hill.

Tuesday, authorities tried to search the heavily wooded area in the rain. Sheriff Chip Mesiter talked to 27 News and said "time is very important." 

On Wednesday, more K-9s were brought in to search. And planes, including a Black Hawk helicopter, looked for Yoblonski from above.

Thursday, a debrief was planned for 8 a.m. at Museum of Badger Army Ammunition in North Freedom. 

This is a developing story.

