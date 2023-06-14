Search for missing teen in Sauk Co. enters third day

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The search for a missing 13-year-old near Devil's Lake State Park enters its third day.

Crews started to look for James Yoblonski again on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

We're told K9s are being brought in. And an aerial search team is expected to fly overhead. The right lane of US 12 in both directions is closed while law enforcement searches.

The teen left home very early Monday morning. Since then, a massive search has been underway, spanning over 900 acres near US 12 and the Sauk hill.

Officers told 27 News the search is difficult because of the terrain.

James' dad said they just want their son to come home safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.