Search intensifies for missing Verona man

VERONA (WKOW) — A search Friday for a missing Verona man intensified as family members and several dozen volunteers combed a city park, while a rescue boat combed the park's pond waters and drones flew overhead.
Verona Police Chief David Dresser said the search for John Ramseier, 51, focused on Fireman's Park after a police dog picked up on his scent in the park Thursday.
Searchers trekked through tall prairie grass, looking for any sign of Ramseier. They also went down walking trails, following the shore of the pond and a creek in the park.
Family spokesperson James Woerpel said Ramseier is an avid walker and hiker. Dresser said it's possible the missing man may have been in the park prior to his disappearance Tuesday and the tracking dog picked up his trail from that visit; however, he said nothing is being taken for granted.
Authorities say cameras at a Fitchburg Target store captured Ramseier's presence there Tuesday morning.
"We know he came home after that because of the GPS on his phone," Woerpel said. "He left his phone at home."
"This is very out of character for him, particularly not showing up for work and that's got everybody extremely concerned," Dresser said.
"He's a very dedicated father, very dedicated husband and for him not contacting his family at all and not coming home at night — it's just not something he would ever do," Woerpel said.
By late Friday afternoon, the Black Earth Fire Department's rescue boat was meticulously navigating the pond's area. The boat's crew included a search dog.
Dresser says a possible sighting of Ramseier after his confirmed presence at Target is being investigated.
With the park's wide expanse and varied terrain and overnight temperatures approaching freezing on some recent days, Dresser says there's an urgency with search efforts.
"We're out in nature so to speak, so the elements of mother nature are always a risk," Dresser said.