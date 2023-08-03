Search resumes for missing swimmer in Columbia County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Search crews launched onto the Wisconsin River Friday morning, as they continued to look for a missing swimmer in Columbia County.
Boats entered the river at about 9 a.m. The Poynette Fire Department, as well as the Columbia County Sheriff's Office could be seen gathering gear at a boat launch off of Tipperary Road in Poynette
Crews recovered the body of one swimmer Thursday night. But another person is still considered missing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday the Columbia County dispatch center received a call that two swimmers went under the water in the Wisconsin River near Portage and hadn't resurfaced.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Greg Bisch says first responders sent every resource they had for the rescue effort. One person's body was recovered around 7 p.m. One is still missing.
Bisch says recovery efforts will continue Friday morning. Searches had to stop once divers lost light.
The identity of the swimmers is still unknown, but they are believed to be two young adults.