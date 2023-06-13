Search resumes Tuesday morning for missing teen in Sauk Co.

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The search for a missing teenager resumes Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
At 7 a.m., 27 News spoke with authorities who said crews just arrived on the scene, and they were continuing to look for 13-year-old James Yoblonski.
The boy's last known location was in the area of the Baraboo Bluffs near the western most portion of Devil's Lake State Park and the northern part of the Sauk Prairie Reception Area.
Deputies previously found a makeshift campsite where property belonging to the teen. A ping of Yoblonski’s cell phone led them to the location currently being searched by law enforcement near US 12 and the Sauk Hill.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane of US 12 Eastbound is blocked at Ski Hi Road while law enforcement is on scene.
Due to the location of the search, Sheriff Chip Meister is asking people to avoid the area. He said there heavy traffic and limited visibility. Which could be dangerous for the public.
If you have information that may help in the search, contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at (608) 355-4495.