Search underway for Wisconsin conman accused of writing bad checks for decades

RIDGEWAY (WKOW) -- Ridgeway Marshal's Office is issuing an alert to businesses and banks across southern Wisconsin.
They say John Olson has been writing bad checks for more than twenty years.
One officer says he knows first-hand Olson has been cashing worthless checks for decades.
"On a Wisconsin Circuit Court Access entry, I found that in 1998, a case the Village of Hazel Green versus Mr. Olson and then I'm like, that's my case," said Ridgeway Marshal Michael Gorham.
Marshal Gorham says Olson's swindled at least 6 banks and up to 50 businesses across southern Wisconsin.
UW Law Professor Adam Stevenson reviewed Mr. Olson's open-source information and says he's also facing felony charges because of the manner he's accused of cashing the checks.
"There are two outstanding cases that Mr. Olson has that have just been filed. Those are one the use or inappropriate use of personal identifying information, presumably to cash a check," says Stevenson.
What's made Olson so difficult to catch is that his crimes span multiple jurisdictions.
"A quick review of court records indicates that he does have cases from a fairly wide swath of southern Wisconsin," said Stevenson.
But Stevenson says Olson can still be prosecuted.
"The statutes do apply universally across the state. So that shouldn't impact whether he's able to be apprehended. It's the nature of the statutes in Wisconsin, however, and based on the bulletin, they do have a sort of a threshold amount for the loss of a particular issued worthless check and it is a $500 amount. That said, there is a provision, the second subsection of that statute does increase it to a level a class I felony, so rather than a Class A misdemeanor, if over the span of 90 days, an individual issues checks totaling over $2,500," said Stevenson.
Olson mostly operates under a certain dollar amount, but banks communicate with each other and are aware of money schemes
"Be it a situation where somebody has intercepted checks or be it a situation where somebody has washed checks or otherwise altered checks, or be it multiple presentments through mobile deposit capture, banks are on top of that, and making sure that they have their cutting edge technologies and processes and training in place to be able to combat," said Scott Birrenkott, the Assistant Director of Legal with the Wisconsin Bankers Association.
The Wisconsin Bankers Association has a financial crimes committee with security officers who specialize in finding check fraud.
If you know of John Olson's whereabouts. Please call your local Crime Stoppers or the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network at 608-240-3597 or the Ridgeway Marshal's Office at 608-924-1030.