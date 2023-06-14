Searches cover around 5,000 acres in third day of search for missing teen

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The search for a missing 13-year-old near Devil's Lake State Park entered its third day, and crews again covered a lot of land.

Crews started to look for James Yoblonski again on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

We're told 10 K-9s are being brought in Wednesday, double the amount used the day before. An aerial search team is expected to fly overhead. The right lane of US 12 in both directions is closed while law enforcement searches.

The teen left home very early Monday morning. Since then, a massive search has been underway, spanning over 900 acres near US 12 and the Sauk hill.

Officers told 27 News the search is difficult because of the terrain.

James' dad said they just want their son to come home safely.

During Wednesday's search efforts, Sheriff Chip Meister said over 100 officers and at least 10 K-9s covered around 5,000 acres of land, but still have not found the teen.

At this point, Meister said he fears the worst but hopes for the best.

"You know, the longer he's missing, the more concern there is, obviously. We're gonna keep looking, and hopefully find him — that's our main goal," Meister said.

Meister said the search will continue Thursday. He encourages anyone who thinks they may have seen James, or has other information on the case, to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.