Seasonal and dry weather for our midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Shower chances are done til the end of the week with comfortably mild conditions sticking around.
Mostly to partly sunny skies with temps climbing to the low 80s this afternoon and relatively low humidity, meaning there won't be a heat index. Cooling down to the mid 50s tonight under mostly clear skies, so open up the windows and let in some fresh air.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the low 80s again before a few showers may return Friday morning with a drying trend by Friday afternoon with temps again in the low 80s.
Temps in the mid 80s this weekend with a few more showers and storms are possible Saturday and at night before a heat dome builds next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.