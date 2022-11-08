Seasonal, breezy and dry Election Day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps continue to climb with a breeze turning from the south, allowing a warmup the next few days.
No excuse to stay away from the polls--our weather is dry and seasonal with mostly to partly sunny skies and temps climbing to the low to mid 50s. Winds will increase gusting up to 30 mph later this afternoon and evening.
A warm front approaches tonight causing an isolated shower chance late. A lingering shower is possible Wednesday morning, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the low to mid 60s.
Upper 60s to low 70s Thursday, which will likely be record-warmth for us ahead of a strong cold front bringing a sweeping line of showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening. It comes with a gusty wind and hail threat, so stay weather aware.
Then, temperatures crash to the 30s Friday through the weekend with even a few flurries possible on the back side of our departing system.