Seasonal end to July, quiet start to August this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 70s this afternoon with a lot of sunshine and low humidity expected.
We'll cool into the middle to upper 50s overnight before warming into the lower 80s for the last day of July. We'll remain fairly quiet as we begin August on Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 80s.
By Wednesday, the humidity will have increased, but it won't be as high as what we experienced last week. However, this will set us up for a couple of shower and storm chances for late Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 80s.
The rain chances later this week will be brought to us by a cold front that will drop temperatures back into the lower 80s by the start of the first weekend of August.