Seasonal end to July

Hard to believe but we are less than a week away from the start of August. And it looks like the final days of July are going to be seasonal with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible but generally, we'll be dry to end the month.
The first chance for showers begins Tuesday; isolated chances for showers will be possible Tuesday late afternoon/early evening with the chance continuing overnight into Wednesday. Another chance for showers and storms Thursday but these won't be widespread rain.
As for temperatures, we'll hang out in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday then slip into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, especially if we see showers on Thursday. The final weekend of July we'll be in the low to mid 80s.
Enjoy the seasonal air because warmer than average temperatures arrive for August.