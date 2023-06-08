Seasonal end to the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Yet another high pressure system is moving in over the Midwest which will keep our weather conditions quiet as we end the week and kick off the weekend. However, some much needed rain is in the forecast and some folks could pick up between 1-3" of rain.
An incoming high will keep our weather conditions quiet Thursday through Saturday afternoon; winds are going to remain light and eventually turn out of the south. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s Thursday to the low 80s on Friday and Saturday.
Starting Saturday mid afternoon through, possibly, Monday a low is going to move through the Midwest. It potentially will linger over parts of the Midwest that would bring showers and thunderstorms to Wisconsin which could lead to 1-3" of rain.
Realistically, if this rain maker swings south, we'll see the lower end of the scale.