Seasonal Saturday ahead of rain chances returning

MADISON (WKOW) - Skies will briefly clear this afternoon, but they return overnight ahead of returning rain chances.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin through 9 a.m. Then, we'll start to see sunshine return as temperatures warm into the middle 70s this afternoon. We'll cool into the middle 50s overnight as clouds return ahead of our next rain chance.
Isolated showers are possible as early as sunrise Sunday morning. We should see plenty of dry time tomorrow, especially during the midday, before the chance for isolated showers and storms increases into the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, and we'll keep temperatures tomorrow in the 70s, as well.
The best chance for widespread rain looks to come Monday morning. The chance for isolated to scattered showers will still stick with us on and off through Monday, Monday night and even into Tuesday. We'll be dry Wednesday as the sun returns, but temperatures will still be in the 60s then.