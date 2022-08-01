Seasonal start to August, but big warm up ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb through midweek with storm chances returning then, too.
The month starts mild in the low 80s this afternoon, but it will be a bit muggy causing a heat index in the low to mid 80s under clearing skies with a bit of a breeze from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Cooling off tonight in the upper 50s before temps start to climb tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index in the low to mid 90s.
A few storms may return late Tuesday night as another weather system approaches. It could regenerate more storms late-day Wednesday with plenty of heat and humidity to work with. Highs approach 90° with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. This will be along a cold front with milder temps Thursday and Friday in the low 80s.