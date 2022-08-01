 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seasonal start to August, but big warm up ahead

  • Updated
High temps today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb through midweek with storm chances returning then, too.

The month starts mild in the low 80s this afternoon, but it will be a bit muggy causing a heat index in the low to mid 80s under clearing skies with a bit of a breeze from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Cooling off tonight in the upper 50s before temps start to climb tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

A few storms may return late Tuesday night as another weather system approaches. It could regenerate more storms late-day Wednesday with plenty of heat and humidity to work with. Highs approach 90° with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. This will be along a cold front with milder temps Thursday and Friday in the low 80s.

Tags

Recommended for you