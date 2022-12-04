Seasonal Sunday ahead of active week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm back into the upper 30s this afternoon with calm winds and sunny skies. Enjoy it, because we won't see much sunshine this week.
Monday morning wants some of southern Wisconsin to see a few flurries and light snow showers, but this activity should stay north--closer to the Dells. If moisture can hang on, areas near Madison and north could see a light mix through lunchtime. Impacts should be minimal to none.
We should all remain dry late Monday through late Tuesday. There is a better chance Tuesday night for all of us to see a light mix/snow, but the chance is still small. Impacts again should be small, if any.
If a late week system holds together, we could see a bigger chance for a mix/snow by Thursday and into Friday. This would be associated with a low pressure system that would have a better probability at channeling and keeping moisture. The track of this system could change the forecast a bit. Stay updated with the latest forecasts this week.