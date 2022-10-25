Seasonal temperatures arrive today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a stretch of unseasonably warm weather, we're returning back to seasonal temperatures in the days leading up to Halloween. A high pressure system will take over our weather and keep southern Wisconsin quiet through the end of the weekend.
After four days of sitting in the 70s, we are going to cool back and settle into the 50s for your Tuesday. For most, we'll remain cloudy with scattered shower chances through the morning but that threat will increase as the day goes on. Those farther east, say from Dane/Columbia/Green county east will see the better chance for rain as the afternoon goes on.
Overnight the rain tapers off but we'll remain cloudy but quickly clear for Wednesday.
We remain in the 50s through the start of the weekend, which is when we'll settle into the upper 50s/low 60s.
It does look like there's an isolated shower threat for Sunday and Halloween. During both days, there'll be more dry time than wet time.