Seasonal temperatures with a few rain chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will remain around average this week as we track a few rain chances.
Temperatures will cool to near 60 degrees overnight as only a few clouds remain overhead. We'll warm into the middle 80s tomorrow ahead of a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon.
Wednesday should also see a chance for PM isolated showers and storms, with this chance a bit better than Tuesday. The rain chance will stick with us into the overnight hours, but it is still possible that many stay dry until Friday with the isolated nature of these small systems.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonal, but rain chances will return early into Friday. Friday's system looks to provide more scattered showers and thunderstorms, which would lead to more rainfall coverage. We should dry out Friday night ahead of a beautiful and dry weekend.