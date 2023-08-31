Seasonal today followed by hot Labor Day weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will climb across the whole forecast.
We start off in the 40s this morning before peaking in the upper 70s this afternoon with full sunshine and low humidity.
Conditions warm to the low to mid 80s on Friday. Then 90s take over for the rest of the holiday weekend, but humidity won't be too high, therefore there won't be much of a heat index to track, at least. Therefore, conditions won't be as oppressive as last week's heat wave.
Hot weather continues for the start of school in the low 90s Tuesday ahead of storm chances finally returning Tuesday night and Wednesday.