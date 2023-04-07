Seasonal today, warming up through Easter weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures steadily climb across the forecast with the warmest weather of the year on the way next week.
A sun-cloud mix today with highs in the mid 50s and light winds. Great weather for the opening day of Madison-area public golf courses! Mid 30s tonight with mostly cloudy skies ahead of increasing sunshine through Saturday with highs approaching 60°.
We'll jump to the mid 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine for Easter ahead of a couple isolated showers possible overnight into Monday. Other than that, the forecast looks dry and even warmer.
Monday afternoon we'll climb to the upper 60s with low to mid 70s on the way next week. Hitting 70° for the first time next week is right around normal for this time of year.