Seasonal week ahead

A high pressure system continues to sit over the Great Lakes/Midwest and will continue to bring nice conditions across southern Wisconsin through most of the week.
Winds are going to be light and mainly out of the east as the center of this high pressure system sits just off to our northwest/west. Sky conditions are going to remain a mix of partly sunny to mostly clear over the next three days or so.
The quiet conditions continue overnight Monday into Tuesday with light east/northwesterly winds with sky conditions remaining partly sunny.
Since this high will be slow moving, no new airmasses will move overhead. That's why over the next few days our day time highs will be very similar to each other until the weekend when a weak low will be able to bring our next real chance for rain.