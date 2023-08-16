Seasonal workweek, heatwave next week

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will soar by next week with 90s returning.
Plenty of sunshine today with a breeze up to 15 mph from the southwest warming conditions to the low 80s. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s tonight with a quick-hitting cold front bringing a few showers and storms between midnight and 6 am.
The rest of Thursday will be dry and breezy with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Full sunshine Friday in the upper 70s again.
The heat cranks up this weekend in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday through the rest of the forecast.