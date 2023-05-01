Second committee votes against appointment of Shelia Stubbs as Dane County human services director

MADISON (WKOW) -- A second Dane County committee unanimously voted against the approval of Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) as the county's next director of human services.
Monday night's vote was before the county's Personnel and Finance Committee.
Last week, the county's Health and Human Needs Committee also voted unanimously against Stubbs' appointment to the job.
County executive Joe Parisi selected Stubbs for the role in mid-April. Stubbs represents the 77th District in the Assembly and is a longtime county board member.
Tonight on 27 News at 10, Caroline Dade has you covered on why members of the Personnel and Finance Committee say they voted against Stubbs' confirmation.