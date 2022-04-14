 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Second Harvest awards $200,000 in grants aimed at increasing food equity

  • Updated
Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON (WKOW) — Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin awarded grants to four organizations aimed at increasing food equity in the community. 

Groundswell Conservancy, Kennedy Heights Community Center, REAP Food Group with Roots4Change and the Hmong Institute have received the grants totaling $200,000. 

"Everyone in our community should have enough nutritious and culturally meaningful food to thrive," said Michelle Orge, Second Harvest's President and CEO said. "

The goal is for these organizations to learn from and build long-term racially diverse nutrition strategies. The groups say being able to access culturally relevant food is important. 

"Food is our gateway for our health," Roots4Change manager Mariela Quesada said. "And not only our physical health, or spiritual health, food is a ritual, not only what you eat, how you eat it, but how you plant it, how you plan to plant it, because it has a history of the soil, the soil, the soil grow."

The organizations must use the funding between now and June 2023. 

