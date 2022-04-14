Second Harvest awards $200,000 in grants aimed at increasing food equity

MADISON (WKOW) — Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin awarded grants to four organizations aimed at increasing food equity in the community.
Groundswell Conservancy, Kennedy Heights Community Center, REAP Food Group with Roots4Change and the Hmong Institute have received the grants totaling $200,000.
"Everyone in our community should have enough nutritious and culturally meaningful food to thrive," said Michelle Orge, Second Harvest's President and CEO said. "
The goal is for these organizations to learn from and build long-term racially diverse nutrition strategies. The groups say being able to access culturally relevant food is important.
"Food is our gateway for our health," Roots4Change manager Mariela Quesada said. "And not only our physical health, or spiritual health, food is a ritual, not only what you eat, how you eat it, but how you plant it, how you plan to plant it, because it has a history of the soil, the soil, the soil grow."
The organizations must use the funding between now and June 2023.